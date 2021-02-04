James Vardman Neal, 73, passed away on February 3, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 25, 1947 in Lee County to parents Lee Albert Neal and Maudie (Culver) Myers. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He worked as a police officer for many years with the Nettleton and Okolona Police Departments. He enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee in the mornings and talking with friends. He also loved going to car auctions and singing at church. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton. Funeral services will be at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Robert Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Brenda (Adams) Neal of Nettleton: his step-mother , Barbara Neal of Nettleton; four sons, Stacy Neal , Jessie Neal (Kim), Jeremy Neal (Durenda) , Josh Neal, one daughter Mitzie Green(Brian), two sisters, Abby Sullivan, Sarah Kennedy, three brothers, Harold Neal, Timmy Neal, Mickey Neal, four grandchildren, Blake Rhudy, Courtney Neal, Meagan Alread, Alex Neal, four step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lee Neal and W. T. Neal, one sister, Eloise Woods, one grandson Christopher Smith and one great granddaughter. Pallbearers will be Blake Rhudy, Josh Neal, Vince Neal, Channing Neal, Junior Neal, and Steven Little. Visitation will be Saturday 1:00-2:00 p.m. before service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
