Mathiston--SFC James R. Neal, retired after 32 years of service in the US Army and MS National Guard reported for duty in Heaven on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after completing his mission on Earth. He is awaiting his next duty station in Heaven. He was born June 27, 1932 in Houlka, MS to Leon Curtis Neal and Ida RE Davis Neal. His greatest achievements were serving his Lord and his country. He has many awards and medals including two battle stars and three bronze stars while serving in Korea and he also served active duty in the Vietnam and Dessert Storm. He was a Christian and was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and American Legion. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart and Bro. David Keen conductin his departure services. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Kathy Putman Neal of Houston; three daughters, Barbara Neal Neuert (Harold) of NuBloch, Germany, Eve Lancaster (Grant) and Debra King (Carl) both of Houston; one stepdaughter, Rhonda McHann Neal (Houston) of Meridian, MS; one stepson, Jason McHann (Liz) of Mathiston, MS; sixteen grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; three sisters, Niecy Grant of Planterville, MS, Marie Sheffield of Jackson, AL and Sally Beaty (Lamar) of Houston,MS and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leon Curtis Neal, Jr.; two sisters Dorothy Martino and Molly Johnson. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be 10 until 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 service time at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Donations may be made to the Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund. For online condolences visit www.memorialfunerlhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.