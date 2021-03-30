Kenny Lee Neal, 59, resident of Aberdeen and lifelong resident of North Mississippi, passed away Monday evening, March 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. The family has requested Private Services. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Kenny was born February 20, 1962 in Amory, MS, the son of the late Hubert Lee and Mellie Hall Neal. He received his education in the Monroe County Public School System and was a self employed roofer for much of his life. A Christian and avid western movie fan, Kenny will be remembered as a good conversationalist who had a love for the outdoors that included fishing. Survivors include one son, Kenny Lee Neal, Jr. of Columbus and a brother, Jimmy Wayne Neal of Aberdeen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Neal and a son, David Michael Neal. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Neal family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
