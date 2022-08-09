Kristy Ann Neal, 36, met her Creator from her home in Nettleton after a long struggle with Brain Cancer. Kristy was born in Amory on March 12, 1986 to Michale "Mickey" Neal and Janice Wright Neal. She grew up in the Nettleton area and lived there all her life. Kristy first worked as a server at the Country Squire in Tupelo before spending 17 years working for Subway in Nettleton. At her death, she was store manager. Kristy was a "mother hen" always taking care of her immediate family as well as her nieces and nephews. She loved to shop, get her nails done, get massages but she most enjoyed spoiling and loving on her husband, Markie. She attended Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton. Kristy's life was way too short but she filled every minute she lived with love, laughter and joy. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, August 11, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Bobby Alred officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery near Nettleton. Visitation will be from 4PM-8PM Wednesday (8/10/22) and from Noon-service time on Thursday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be archived thereafter. Kristy is survived by her husband, Markie Williams; her mother, Janice Wright Neal and her father, Mickey Neal all of Nettleton; a son Kameron Williams (Raven) all of Nettleton. a daughter, Charla Smith of Nashville; a granddaughter, Ruby Grace Williams; her grandmother, Barbara Ann Neal of Nettleton; her brothers, Vince Neal (Beth) and Channing Neal all of Nettleton; step brother, Chris Gray of Nettleton and step sister, Casey Cox of Detroit, Ala. numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends including her special friend, Katie McGinnis. Her special bosses at Subway-Gabby Figueroa and Pete Malone and all her coworkers. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lee Albert Neal and her grandmother, Ann Swann. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
