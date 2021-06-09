Marvin Neal, 61, passed away Saturday, June 05, 2021, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday June 15, 2021 12:00 Noon at Everdale M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday June 14, 2021 5:00- 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Chapel . Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley .Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of services.

