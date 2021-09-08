David Harold Neal Sr. ,70, passed away on September 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County on April 9, 1951 to Maudie (Culver) Myers and Lee Albert Neal. He lived most of his life in Nettleton and was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. He was the former owner of Neal Home Builders and current owner of American Eagle Recovery. He enjoyed camping, working, and spending time with his family. There will be a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. Bro. Bobby Allred will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife; Pam Neal of Nettleton, five sons; Jr. Neal, Albert Neal, Wayne Neal, Cory Neal, and Chad McBunch, one daughter; Stephanie Wiseman. seven grandchildren; Zackary Neal, Zane Neal, Seth Neal, Brittany Neal, Brandon Neal, Zelda Wiseman, and Ace Wiseman, Six great grandchildren, two brothers; Timmy Neal and Mickey Neal, two sisters; Sarah Kennedy and Abby Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; W.T. Neal, Lee Neal, and James Neal, one; sister Eloise Woods. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until service time all at the church. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com
