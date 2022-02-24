Infant Dior Nealy Darden

Infant Dior Prianna Shuntae Nealy Darden was born January 13, 2022 in Amory, MS to mother Ferica Nealy and father D-Marcus D. Darden. Infant Dior departed this earthly life on Saturday February 19, 2022 at her family residence in Woodland, MS. Infant Dior leaves to cherish her memories her mother Ferica Nealy, her father D-Marcus D. Darden, her two sisters Kaylen Thibodeaux and Jamie Nealy, and her brother Dash Darden. Visitation to take place Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Services to follow at Walker M.B. Church Cemetery in Mantee, MS at 1:00 p.m. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.

