Andrew Clyde Neaves, 99, passed away at his home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School, Saltillo City Alderman for 20 years, employee of Daybrite Lighting for 39 years and he was a World War II Veteran serving our country from 1942- 1945. He married Agnes Marie Trimm on April 27, 1946 and was happily married for 51 years before she passed. Clyde was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid gardener and dominoe player. Clyde had a servants heart, he loved life, his family and his country but first and foremost he loved God and the church. He was a faithful member of Mayfield Church of Christ where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Elder and song director. He was loved and respected by all that were blessed to know him. Graveside services with military honors will be Sunday at Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by two sons, Lonnie Neaves (Ann) of Saltillo and Rickey Neaves (Sandra) of Madison, MS; two daughters, Linda Stanford (Mike) of Saltillo and Renee Miller (Mike) of Saltillo; (9) grandchildren, Amy Mize (Curt), Andy Stanford, Melissa Davidson (Brent), Mark Neaves (Marti), Leslie Bridges (Reggie), Steven Miller (Jessica), Josh Neaves (Brittanie), Alex Wesson (Kristin) and Chi Wesson (Laura); (19) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; sisters, Shirley Webb (Fred) of Hatley; (3) special friends, Tony Brown, Carl Dunlap and Jim Bob McCarley; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Albert and Hettie Neaves; sister, Mary Bess Clark; brothers, Hoyle Neaves, Billy Joe Neaves and Lawrence Neaves; grandson, Joseph Miller. Pallbearers will be Josh Neaves, Mark Neaves, Andy Stanford and Steven Miller. His great-grandsons will serve as honortary pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
