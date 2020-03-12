Willie Mae Bruce Needham, 94, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020, at The Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. She was born on September 9, 1925, to John Douglas and Jewell Pearlene Fiveash Bruce in Criss, TX. Willie Mae was a retired Secretary for Ashland Elementary School and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday 14, 2020 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Harding officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery Benton CO. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Willie Mae is survived by two daughters: Donna Yancey (Lanny) of Town Creek, AL, Jean Harding (Don) of Caledonia, MS; one son: Tim Needham (Pam) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Kathryn Smith of Snow Lake Shores, MS; one brother: W. C. Bruce (Fay) of Ashland, MS; six grandchildren: Chris Harding (Bridgett), David Harding (Sandy), Allison Yancey, Ben Yancey (Kerrie), Brad Needham (Kayla), Sarah Knight (Dillion), and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Waymon Needham; her parents; one sister: Doris Smith (Charles); two brothers: John Bruce (Brooksye), Roy Bruce (Ione); one brother-in-law: Boots Smith. Pallbearers will be Chris Harding, David Harding, Ben Yancey, Dillion Knight, Brad Needham, Gary Bruce. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Benton CO. Building Fund, 3933 Pleasant Hill Road, Ashland, MS, 38603. Expressions of sympathy for the Needham family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 6:37 pm
