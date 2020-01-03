Ruby Jean Neely, 93, died on January 2, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehab Center. She was born May 24, 1926, in Union County to Sam Bailey and Rena Milam Bailey. Married to the late William Floyd Neely, she was a homemaker and a member of the Neely Baptist Church. She loved her family and grandchildren as well as her dogs and helped to take care of all of them. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the United Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include 2 daughters: Wanda Neely Todd (Larry) and Margaret Neely Cousar; 1 son: Bill Neely (Gail); 4 grandchildren: Neely Cousar Robertson, Will Neely, Beth Neely Berry, and Cassie Neely Dial; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 4 sisters, 1 brother, and by her precious grandson: John Todd.
