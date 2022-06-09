Virginia Neely Taylor, age 99, passed away at her home in Tupelo June 8, 2022 after a short illness. She was born May 14, 1923, in Plain, Mississippi to Ed and Doshie Neely. She graduated from Florence High School in 1941, and finished business school in Jackson. She worked for the Selective Service Department during World War II. She married Max Robert Taylor, Sr., October 18, 1944. After the war, Max was employed as the pharmacist at Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield and she worked as a bookkeeper. They raised their two children and attended First Baptist Church in Brandon. After 39 years of work at the State Hospital, they retired to Jackson keeping grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were married for 65 years. After Max's death in 2010, Virginia moved to Tupelo, where she joined Lawndale Presbyterian Church. In addition to being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Virginia was an accomplished homemaker, shrewd bargain hunter, and excellent seamstress. She taught Sunday School and was active in various ministry groups. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Lynda Taylor Honaker; her son, Dr. Max R. Taylor, Jr. (Judy); two grandchildren, Max R. Taylor, III (Jeannie), and Amanda Taylor Moyer (Phil); the Taylor great-grandchildren, Max IV, Atticus, Emmett, and Greer; the Moyer great-grandchildren, Pierson and Payne; and nephews, Buddy and Bill Lowther and Robert and Ted Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Doshie Neely; sister, Edwina Lowther; and her husband, Max R. Taylor, Sr. Graveside services for her family will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Florence Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your church, the charity of your choice, or Lawndale Presbyterian Church, 1500 Lawndale Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
