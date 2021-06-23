Aaron Todd Nelson, 71, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Maud Burns Cemetery, Maud, AL.

