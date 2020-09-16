passed from this life on September 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was born July 14, 1931. She was a home maker and a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church of Tishomingo. Visitation will be at 10:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, September 19, with Graveside service to begin following at 11:00am at Carter Branch Cemetery with Rev. Perkins officiating. She is survived by her husband, Herman L. Nelson, daughters: Johnnie Mae Clemmons (Lamar) of St. Louis, MO., Clara A, Bogan of Tishomingo MS., Brenda D. Sanders (Charles) of Collierville, TN., Sons: Rev. Willie Bogan (Shirley), of Tishomingo MS., John L. Bogan of Olive Branch, MS., Kirby L. Bogan of Tishomingo MS., Michael Bogan (Brenda) of Corinth, MS., Willie Robinson, Jr., (Etta Mae), of Waynesboro, TN. 1 Brother: Willie Robinson (Margaret) of Tishomingo MS., and 1 Sister: Katherine Southward of Flint, MI and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Hattie Hodges, Riley Bennett, Sisters: Rennie M. Jackson and Vera Martin (who was like a sister) and Brothers: Kenneth Bennett, Timmer Bennett and Raymond Bennett. Everyone is asked to wear MASK and Social Distancing. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
