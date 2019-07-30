Cheryl A. Nelson,63, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. She enjoyed traveling for mission trips, volunteering for the Salvation Army and Lee County Baptist Association. She was employed by H & R Block and she was a Presbyterian. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tom Nelson of Baldwyn; daughter, Calli Nelson of Huntsville, AL; son, Rob Heard (Laurie) of Huntsville, AL; brothers, QL Johnson (Dottie) and Larry Johnson all of West Monroe, LA; Mike Johnson (Joan) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Sarah Bryant Heard and Katherine Heard; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Lu Bryant Johnson and a brother, Johnny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Angela Davidson, Anita Sandlin, Shelia Hall, Charity Lambert, Lisa Edmondson, Shae Griffith and Edith Sherill. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.