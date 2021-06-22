Dorothy Maureen Nelson, 77, passed away June 20, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. Dorothy attended Ecru High School where she played and loved the sport of basketball. She moved to Louisiana and lived in New Orleans and Lake Charles where she loved attending her children's sporting events. She was independent, active, enjoyed gospel music, and loved The Lord. Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Brent Daniel Gwatney(Anne) of Springdale, AR, Kristi Deanna Gwatney of Alexandria, LA, and Craig Davin Gwatney(Cylinda) of Moss Bluff, LA; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; cousins, Violet Jo McKnight, Anne Wilder, Ernest Bigham, Jimmy Dean Bigham, and Bobby Bigham. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L Bigham Nelson; and 3 brothers, Buddy Nelson, Norris Nelson, and Johnny Nelson. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, 5-8PM and Friday, June 25, 2021 10AM to service time of 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, 270 Coffee St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Rev. Jason Watts will officiate. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Ronnie McKnight, Jimmy Dean Bigham, Ernest Bigham, Brent D. Gwatney, Sr., Craig Gwatney, Brent Gwatney, Jr., Rickey McKnight, and Bobby Bigham.
