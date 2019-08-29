Douglas Andrew Nelson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Madison, TN. Douglas was born on May 30, 1947 in Monroe County, MS to the late Hastings and Celora Freeman Nelson. He attended Monroe County Training School and later furthered his education in Chicago, IL. He moved to Nashville to make his home and career there living with his father and stepmother. Douglas would read and study his Bible, watch baseball always cheering for the White Sox. He was of the Protestant faith. Funeral services for Douglas will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ with Rev. Chris Traylor officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Craig Nelson of Nashville, TN; brother, Walter Nelson (Rosa) of Texas; two sisters, Josephine McMilland (Rickey) of Amory and Elaine Nelson of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Craig Nelson, Jr. of Nashville, Taurus Nelson of Nashville, and Marquise Nelson of Nashville; two great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Daphene Standifer of Amory. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Alice Nelson; and two brothers. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. until the time for the service at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
