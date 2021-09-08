Jimmy "Jim" Nile Nelson, 67, of Nesbit, MS, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, MS) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jim Nelson was born on August 22, 1954 in Baldwyn, MS. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Jim loved motorcycle riding, fishing, being on the lake, and all outdoor activities. Jim is survived by his wife, Hazel Gross Nelson of Nesbit, MS; daughters, Julie (Doug) Garrett of Hoover, AL and Beth Moore (Paul Wayne) of Walnut Grove, MS; sons, Shane Orrick (Tammy) of Starkville, MS and Heath Orrick of Alabama; sister, Regina Wages of Baldwyn, MS; brothers, Tim Nelson and Terry Nelson (Missy) of Baldwyn; seven grandchildren, Walker Garrett, Harper Garrett, Kevin Moore, Colby Moore, Makenzie Moore, Abby (Lane) Johnson and Braden Orrick. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and J.C. (Jake) Nelson. In lieu of traditional flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Jimmy Nile Nelson to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.