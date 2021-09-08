Jimmy "Jim" Nelson

Jimmy "Jim" Nile Nelson, 67, of Nesbit, MS, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, MS) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jim Nelson was born on August 22, 1954 in Baldwyn, MS. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Jim loved motorcycle riding, fishing, being on the lake, and all outdoor activities. Jim is survived by his wife, Hazel Gross Nelson of Nesbit, MS; daughters, Julie (Doug) Garrett of Hoover, AL and Beth Moore (Paul Wayne) of Walnut Grove, MS; sons, Shane Orrick (Tammy) of Starkville, MS and Heath Orrick of Alabama; sister, Regina Wages of Baldwyn, MS; brothers, Tim Nelson and Terry Nelson (Missy) of Baldwyn; seven grandchildren, Walker Garrett, Harper Garrett, Kevin Moore, Colby Moore, Makenzie Moore, Abby (Lane) Johnson and Braden Orrick. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and J.C. (Jake) Nelson. In lieu of traditional flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Jimmy Nile Nelson to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900

