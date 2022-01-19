Houston-Martha Christine Porter Nelson, 85, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Mrs. Nelson was born March 31, 1936 in Chickasaw County to the late John Robert Porter and Kitty Florence Brown Porter. She was a retired secretary for U. S. Plastics and a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Elder Calvin Warren officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Porter of Houston; one sister, Harriet Nichols of Aberdeen; a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; caregiver, Sue Byars of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Porter and Kitty Florence Brown Porter; her husband of 50 years, James Richard "Jim Dick" Nelson; five brothers, Johnny Porter, Casey Porter, Louie Porter, Charles Porter and Bertram Porter; two sisters, India Porter and Venita Brown. Pallbearers will be John Hays, Romie Hays, Russell Brown, James Cliett, Barry Porter and Joe Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Enon Primitive Baptist Church, 488 CR 190, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
