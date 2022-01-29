Shelia Renee Nelson, age 57, died on Thursday, January 27th at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS after a brief illness. Renee was born on April 1, 1964, in Memphis, TN to the late Johnnie Jackson and Katherine Green Jackson. She grew up in Memphis, but lived in Tupelo for 25 years. A Baptist, Renee took pleasure in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed search word puzzles, watching movies, thrift store shopping, and always spotting a good yard sale. Renee had a heart of gold and would help out anyone in need out. A Service Celebrating Renee's life will be at 11AM, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her pastor Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Pallbearers will be Dalton Anderson, Johnny "Buddy" Jackson, Terry Ledlow, Jacob Blankenship, Logan Jackson, Austin Ledlow , Brayden Thompson and Elvis Blankenship. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends She is survived by 3 daughters, Shelia Miller of Belden, MS, Stephanie Ledlow(Terry), Staci Blankenship(Jacob) both of Mantachie; a bonus son, Dalton Anderson of Pontotoc, MS. Ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Shirley Watson of Memphis, TN, Dorothy Maricle of Southaven, MS; two brothers, Johnny "Buddy" Jackson of Pine Bluff, AR and Fred "Wayne" Jackson of Nettleton, MS; three very special friends, Linda Wages, Ann Welch and Regina Covington. Renee is preceded in death by her faithful and loving partner Ken Anderson who died on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
