Shana Nelson was born in Chicago, IL on February 13, 1971. She attended Grammar High School and graduated with honors. She met Rick Nelson at the age of 17, married him, and started her life with him in Sardis, MS. She attended Mt. Level Church, they started a family, and Mississippi became her home. Shana Nelson leaves to cherish her memory, three living children, Rickey Nelson, Ricknissa Nelson, and Jasmine Nelson; seven grandchildren: Dezmond Nelson, Jimmia Nelson, R'Jaye Nelson, Messiah Nelson, Chloe Nelson, Rickey Harris Nelson, Kaison Nelson; six sisters, Anna Faye Ware, Margret Walker, Linda Ware, Diana (Albert) White, Stevetta Owens, and Towanda Ware; four brothers, Michael Ware, Tyrone Lewis, Jerome Lewis, and Christopher Ware; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lanzy Mae Ware; father, Tely Henry Lewis; son, Jorge Levesque; brother, Ricky C. Ware; two nephews, Isaac Lewis III and Marcel Ware; and niece, Georgetta Ware. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ in Pontotoc, MS. Interment will be at Mt. Level MB Church Cemetery in Como, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
