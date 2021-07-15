Tom Anthony Nelson, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the NMMC. He was partners with his father in the used car business and had served as alderman for the City of Baldwyn for 12 years. He enjoyed music of all kinds his whole life and playing the guitar. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a prankster and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a member of Saltillo Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He was survived by a daughter, Calli Nelson of Huntsville, AL; step-son, Rob Heard (Laurie) of Huntsville; sisters, Angela Davidson (Starkville), Anita Sandlin (Butch) and Shelia Hall of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Sarah Bryant Heard and Katherine Heard; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Nelson; parents, Colonel and Betty Tapp Nelson. Pallbearers will be Jason McKay, Jamie Armstrong, Tim Edmondson, Ronnie Caldwell, Ralph Thompson and Jimmy Michael. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Salvation Army/Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
