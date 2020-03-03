Virginia Ann "Ginny" Netherland, 59 of Foley, AL passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ginny loved her family and friends. She was very creative and crafty. She was athletic and was a great cook. She was proud to have been able to pass the Mensa test. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace and Leroy Hodge and Sally and Howard Huguley; father, Ronnie Huguley; parents-in-law, Mary and Harry Netherland and her brothers-in-law, Allen Netherland and Wayne Netherland. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Dr. David T. Netherland; son, Keith P. Huguley (Ginger); mother, Dottie Abernathy (Tommy); brother, Chuck Renick and his friend Tammy; sisters, Tina Cantrell (Phillip) and Dyannia Glisson (Keith); granddaughter, Sommer Buse (Tyler); grandson, Austin Huguley; great-grandson, Cooper Buse; sister-in-law, Norma Campbell; lifelong friend, Tanya Shepard (Daniel) and her daughter Jennifer and her daughter Addie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and several half sisters and half brothers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Palmer House, Columbus, MS. A private service will be held at a later date. FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com
