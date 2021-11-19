Katie Merle Black New, 89, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1932 in Marshall County to Charlie and Martha Nelms Castleberry. She formerly worked at Futorian and retired from Wal-Mart. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery. She is survived by two granddaughters, Brandy Black Courson (Brian) of Hickory Flat and Lori Black Siddall (Derek) of New Albany; three great grandchildren, Breanna Courson, Grayce Cook and Grayson Cook; one great-great grandchild, Delta Kate Bingle; one sister, Martha Pearl Harvey of Cornersville and one brother, James "Jim" Castleberry of Byhalia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Holcomb Black; her second husband, Curtis New; and her son, Jerry Black. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
