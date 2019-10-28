PONTOTOC -- Jerry Lyn New, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2PM at Oasis of Love Fellowship Church, Kings Hwy in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 11AM until service time at Oasis of Love Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at Oasis of Love Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.