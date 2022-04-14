Corbett Harold Newborn, 75, of Booneville passed away on April 12, 2022 at his home. He attended the Jacinto Church of Christ, was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. And he loved spending time with his granddaughter. Memorial service with Military Honors will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Keith Sanders will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his son, Wesley Newborn; his granddaughter, Abby Newborn; two sisters, Sue (John) Hanley and Judy (John) Duckworth; his nieces, Hallie Duckworth and Paige Duckworth; his nephews, Martin (Suzanne) Hanley, Blake Hanley and Alex Duckworth; and a great niece, Emma Hanley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Newborn and Marie Johnson Newborn. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
