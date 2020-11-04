Doris Charlene Newborn, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Booneville on January 3, 1927, to William Lawrence Stoment and Arrie Belle Clark Stoment. She enjoyed collecting dolls and loved her family. She was a devout Christian, a member of West Booneville Church of Christ, and a gem to her family. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Doles and Bro. Brian Meade officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Snowdown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Woodie Newborn of Booneville, William Dale Newborn (Glenda) of Jasper, AL, Kenny Newborn (Peggy) of Mantachie, and Ray Newborn (Tom Kinsella) of Cleveland, OH; one daughter, Becky Wilhite of Booneville; one grandchild, Scottie Newborn; five great-grandchildren, Brodie Newborn, Alli Newborn, Carter Newborn, Maddie Newborn, and Layla Newborn, all of Jasper, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nancy Wilhite; and a grandson, Michael Newborn. Pallbearers will be Brodie Newborn, Carter Newborn, and Scottie Newborn. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
