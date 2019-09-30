Britt Lancaster Newby, 47, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Merit Health Center in Jackson, MS. He was born November 1, 1971, to Howard and Donna Sue Lancaster Newby in Columbus, MS. Britt was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during Desert Storm, in which he received several honors; The Army Commendation Medal,The National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal W/3 Bronze Stars, Expert Marksmanship Badge Grenade, Marksman Marksmanship Badge Rifles, M-16, and Kuwaiti Liberation Medal. He also received a BA Degree at Mississippi State University, and a Law Degree at Mississippi College Law School. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Britt was a critical thinker, always considered multiple possibilities and their outcomes. Concerned about others and accepted life's hardships and made the best of them. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. With Bro. Jeff Moore and Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Wednesday Morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Britt is survived by his mother: Donna Sue Lancaster Newby of Falkner, MS; one brother: Lathan A. Newby (Lahoma) of Lumberton, MS; a niece: Haley Cooley of Brooklyn, MS, a nephew: Caden Newby of Lumberton. He was preceded in death by his father: Howard Newby; His grandparents: Harvey & Della Newby and Clifton & Ella Lancaster. Pallbearers will be Scott Mercer, Johnathan Floyd, Brandon Hood, Harvey Little, CW5 Spires, David, CW4 Hood, Ronnie, MSG Jordan, Rickey. Expressions of sympathy, for the Newby family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
