Carroll Cutah Newby, 86, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home in Booneville, MS. He was born on May 7, 1933, to Jack and Bessie Stroupe Newby in Tippah County - Mississippi, He was a retired Truck Driver for Dees Oil and a member of Jumpertown Church of Christ. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Chapman Church Cemetery with Minister Terry Robert officiating. Cutah is survived by his wife: Donna Tigrett Newby of Booneville, MS; two daughters: Renae Searcy of Rienzi, MS; Jeanette Chapman (Blaine) of Dry Creek, MS; one sister: Emily Newby Cissom of Memphis, TN; one grandson Drew Noe (Chloe) of Dry Creek , MS, four granddaughters, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; a son: Donald Wayne Noe, three sisters: Virginia Ralph, Vernia Murphy, Era Ralph; and four brothers: Dewie Newby, Homer Newby, Earl Newby, A.J. Newby. Expressions of sympathy, for the Newby family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
