Howard Lavaughn Newby was born in Tippah County on April 9, 1941 and passed on September 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. His parents were Harvey and Della Newby of Tippah County. Howard was a strong believer in education. He held an Associates degree from Northeast Community College, a B.S. in Industrial Education from Mississippi State, a M.S. in Administration and Curriculum Development from Mississippi State, and an Educational Specialist Degree from Mississippi College in Curriculum and Administration. Because of his passion toward the education of others, he was a member of several educational associations. This includes being: a lifetime member of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), a lifetime member of the International Technology Association (ITA), and a local and state member of PERS retired educators. He began his career as an educator in 1966 teaching various technical skills at Joe Cook Junior High located in Columbus, MS. For 10 years he served as an industrial coordinator contributing to the establishment of the program "New and Expanding Industries" which brought various new businesses into the state of MS. After working with various industries across the state of MS and the nation, he brought his skills back to his beloved Tippah County where he was hired to oversee the construction, purchasing of equipment, and selection of specific teaching materials designed for vocational and technical programs. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was that center in Tippah County. He worked hard to ensure it was the first vocational center in the state of MS that had computers in its business program in 1985. Those computers were used to teach the basic computer skills which became critical as industry began to leap into the electronic age. Many young men and women have established their own businesses as a result of having gone through training at the Tippah Career and Technical Center, of which Howard served as director for 25 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Anne Holland Newby, brother Harvey Leon Newby, an infant sister, sister Mae Dell Little, and brother John Henry Newby. He is survived by his two sons: Britt L. Newby of Starkville, MS and Lathan A. Newby and his wife Lahoma M. Newby of Lumberton, MS. He also leaves behind two grandchildren: Haley R. Cooley and her husband Cory A. Cooley of Brooklyn, MS and Caden H. Newby of Lumberton, MS. Siblings which remain to mourn his passing include Troy H. Newby and his wife Rita G. Newby (Blue Mountain, MS), Mary Jane Moore (Panama, FL), Martha A. Stanley (Indianapolis, IN), Roy C. Newby (Blue Mountain, MS), and Penny F. Floyd and her husband David L. Floyd (Ripley, MS). Fellow survivors brother-in-law James A. Little and Dianne G. Newby will surely miss him. Finally, he leaves behind his dear friend Iris Carneil Meisel (Saltillo, MS). The most important thing Howard would like everyone to know about him occurred when he was 10 years old. He was at Paul's Chapel Church when he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He understood that the only way anyone could make it into Heaven was to trust Christ, and he wants everyone to know that if they will trust in Christ as well, they will see him again. Visitation will take place at Ripley Funeral Home September 16, 2019 from 5-9 PM. A second visitation will take place at Ripley Funeral Home from 12 AM-2 PM with final services following directly afterwards. The family request that memorials be directed to the Howard L. Newby Memorial Scholarship Fund at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Newby family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
