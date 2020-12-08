Thomas Lamar Newby, 87, resident of the Dumas community and former resident of Memphis, peacefully departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the Christian life of Mr. Newby will be at 11 AM Wednesday, December 9 in Pine Grove Cemetery. His long time pastor and friend, Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Newby was born on November 3, 1933 in Tippah County, the son of the late Lester and Willie Mae Barnes Newby. He was a graduate of Dumas High School and a proud United States Veteran, Mr. Newby served in the United States Army and later was employed in the woodworking industry as a cabinet maker by the University of Tennessee. He was a resident of Memphis for 64 years before returning to his much loved Dumas community 3 years ago. He was a devoted member of Dumas United Methodist Church and had a life long love of wood working, hunting and fishing. A patriotic person throughout his life, Mr. Newby enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends about the "good ole days." He knowingly and unknowingly touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 64 years, Robbie Y. Newby, one nephew, Billy Moore of Houston, MS and one grandson, Anthony Abraham of Dumas. Mr. Newby was also preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Sue Newby Abraham and one sister, Sue Jean Parker. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home honors Mr. Newby and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Newby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
