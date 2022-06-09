A Celebration of Life service for Virginia Gayle Newby, 71 of Cordova, TN, will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 P M at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Corinth, MS. Bro. Earl McAnally will officiate the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 1:00 P M until service time at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Mrs. Newby passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 10, 1951 in Ripley, MS to Zachary Taylor Ledbetter and Nellie Kathleen Smith Ledbetter. She was a retired social worker and of the Christian faith. She was a published writer and loved to read. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved animals and was good to everyone. Gayle is survived by her husband, Kevin Simonton; her son, Brandon DeVore and wife Terina; her daughters, Jennifer Boudreaux and husband Benjamin and Stephanie Leigh Ooms and husband Zack; 8 grandchildren, Eme DeVore, Ricky DeVore, Isabel Boudreaux, Hope Boudreaux, Gabby Boudreaux, Sam Ooms, Judah Ooms and Nathan Wright; her special niece, Gwen Richardson; several other nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Zack Ledbetter; her mother, Kathleen Smith Ledbetter; her brother, Sidney Taylor Ledbetter and her sister, Carolyn Richardson. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to keyministry.org. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Virginia Gayle Newby.
