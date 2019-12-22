Grace Tubb Newell, 100, of Amory, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Monroe County on December 3, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Prentiss and Mary Isbell Whitehead Tubb. Grace was the Valedictorian of her 1939 graduating class at Hatley School, and was a member of the basketball team. She married Tol Lee Newell on September 13, 1941, and she was a longtime member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hatley. An avid reader of biographies, Grace also loved crossword and find-a-word puzzles. She enjoyed keeping track of and journaling about the weather, and walking for exercise. Grace is survived by her daughter, Wanda Wiygul (Bud); granddaughter, Kim Wiygul Williams (Rodney); and sister, Kay Colburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tol Lee Newell; siblings, Hansel Tubb, James Tubb, Janie Howell, Fairybell Hathcock, Ruth Hensley, Muriel Tucker, and Nell Tubb. Her Celebration of Life Services will be on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Elder Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Patrick Holloway, Van Rogers, Tommy Minnix, Steve Ballard, and Stanley Farrar. Honorary Pallbearers will be the wonderful staff at Oak Tree Manor. Visitation will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12:30 pm until 1:50 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, 60267 Hatley Road, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
