Mildred Eloise Newell, age 92, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She is now singing for the Lord. She was the daughter of Whit and Ethel Turner. Eloise was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, attending Palestine Methodist with Charles and then Victory Baptist until health prevented. She was a member of the Gold Star Mothers, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the South Pontotoc Homemakers Club. Services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Tommy Inmon officiating; burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. She leaves one daughter, Janis Crawford (Phil) and one son, Rex Staten (Miriam) both of Pontotoc, a daughter-in-law, Laverne Staten, also of Pontotoc. She has eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husbands, Jason O. Staten, Sr., and Charles D. Newell, her sons, David Chris Staten, Jason, Jr., and a daughter, Kathy Staten Windham, and grandson, Timothy P. Crawford, also a step-son, Duron Newell. Pallbearers will be Matt Staten, Jake Windham, Jonathan Salmon, Lanny McKee, Chad Gunter, John Crawford and Larry Sullivan. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.