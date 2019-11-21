Walter 'Coach' Holiday Newell, Jr. passed away Thursday November 21, 2019 at MS State Veteran's Home in Kosciusko at the age of 88. He was born August 13, 1931 to the late Walter and Odell Harmon Newell. He graduated from West Point High School and MS State University. He coached football and Basketball and was assistant principle for several years until he retired in 1992. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with The Rev. Darion Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be 10 AM-service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Hudson, Jimmy Wood, Randy Hamblin, Terry Brumley, Floizell Wilson, Burt Nix, Jeff Henry, Bud Bowen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis Higginbotham, Travis Langford, Sammy Henderson, Gay McBrayer, Deon Keys, C.M. Miller, Bubba Davis, Edward Walker, WPHS Class of 1950. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Johnnie Faye Newell of Kosciusko; brother, Charlie Newell (Carol) of Columbus; nephew, Chuck Newell (Debbie); nieces, Susan Johnson (Al), Nancy Hunt (Kelly); sister-in laws, Maxine Cook, Dorothy Peavy (Johnny), Inez Collins (Joe); nephew-in-laws, Patrick Cook, Anthony Cook (Susan), Dr. Joe Collins (Mindy), John Collins (Kitty). He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Donald Cook. Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church PO Box 293 West Point, MS 39773 or MS State Veteran's Home 310 Autumn Ridge Rd Kosciusko, MS 39090. Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
