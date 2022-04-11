Earline Stanley Newman "MawMaw"went to her heavenly home April 10, 2022. She was born July 14, 1933 to the late Jessie Edwin Stanley and Lula Bell Lesley Stanley. Earline married Russell Ford Newman "PawPaw" on August 17, 1952. Together they raised 2 sons, David Newman (Kathy) and Stanley Newman (Lori). She was the proud grandmother of Matt Newman (Jada), Leigh Autrey (Lee), Katie Newman, Summer Bowen, Erin Walker (Chopper) and Randi Lynn Bowen. She was also an adoring great grandmother to Taylor Grace Newman, John Russell Newman, Thomas Boles, Hank Warren Autrey, Mary Kate Autrey and Dovie Walker. MawMaw loved her family and friends fiercely. She was just as passionate in her love for our Lord Jesus Christ. Earline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who made her career in nursing and caring for others. Earline was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters of which all proceeded her in their journey home. Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. John Maxey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matt Newman, Ricky Pennington, Greg Luna, Thomas Boles, Lee Autrey and Jerry Farris. Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 AM until 11:45 AM. Memorials may be given to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannfuneralhome.com.
