Bobby F. Newman, 64, went home to meet his heavenly father on Friday, October 09, 2020 and those who have gone before him. He love hunting, gospel singing, especially at his church, Jericho Baptist Church that he loved so well. Playing golf was his passion before becoming disabled. He loved playing the guitar and spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from Hancock Fabric after 35 years of employment. During his travels he visited 49 of the 50 states and several countries, many of which he enjoyed with his wife, Patricia. Funeral services will be at Jericho Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Patricia Newman of Baldwyn; his children, Steven Johnson of Waterford, Lea Palmer & Mark of Baldwyn and Tiffany Wilemon & Russell of Saltillo; Grandchildren, Faith Snow & B.J., Christopher Palmer, Rebecca Palmer, Cayliana Newman, Dylan Wilemon, Tristan Johnson, Katy Wilemon, Drake Johnson, Logan Palmer, Jackson Wilemon, Lily Wilemon and Carson Wilemon; (4) great-grandchildren; special friends, Jack and Jan Rakestraw. He was preceded in death by parents, Marvis and Mary Lou Brazeal Harris; grandparents, Cortez and Ollie Brazeal. Pallbearers will be Corey Large, Christopher Palmer, Dylan Wilemon, Tristan Johnson, Drake Johnson and Randy Douell. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Palmer, Jackson Wilemon and Carson Wilemon. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.