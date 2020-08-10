Jo Ann Simmons Newman, 88, went to her heavenly home Monday morning, August 10, 2020, from Sanctuary Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in the family home on January 6, 1932 in Verona and was a lifelong resident of Saltillo. She was a former employee at both Tombigbee Electric Power Association and the People's Bank. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Saltillo First United Methodist Church in 1948 where she continued to be an active member. She also served in the United Methodist Women. Jo Ann loved watching most athletic events, playing games, fishing and watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She especially loved the Christmas season and her dog, Millie. Survivors include her daughters, Jan Robertson (Rick) and Jill Rooney (Ray); son, Jon Newman (Catina); seven grandchildren, Josh Robertson (Jesse), Jessica Stebbins (Jeremy), Celeste Reardon (Mike), Amber Rooney, Rachel Rooney, Ezekiel Rooney and Connor Hinton; five great-grandchildren, Fox, Aerayana and Colette Reardon and Charlie and Sawyer Robertson; sisters, Nadine Jones and Betty Westmoreland; brother, Gill Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josh and Bertha Hawkins Simmons; husband, Jack Newman; sisters, Janette Arnold and Dorothy Smith; and brothers, Sterling, Milton and Bill Simmons. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. A private graveside service will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dale Brock, Christopher Brock, Jacob Brock, Fred Westmoreland, Bill Jones, Marc Simmons, Eddie Simmons and Jason Herring. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adeline Jones Sunday School Class at Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Saltillo First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146 Saltillo, MS 38866 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
