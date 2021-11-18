Private funeral services for Mrs. JoRene Phillips Newman, 85, of Booneville, Mississippi, will be held Sunday, Nov. 21. Private interment services will follow at Carter's Chapel Cemetery in Prentiss County. Mrs. Newman passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, following an extended illness. JoRene was born in Booneville on Sept. 11, 1936, and grew up in the rural Prentiss County communities of Hills Chapel and Altitude. Family members said she "found her compass" when she met her husband of 43 years, James Newman. The two grew up a mere 14 miles apart in Prentiss County but did not meet until years later on a blind date in Zion, Illinois. After high school, both had moved to Illinois to seek employment, James at American Motors Corp., and JoRene at National Envelope Corp. Following their marriage, the couple moved home to Mississippi to get much-needed family support in raising their three daughters, born 22 months apart. JoRene loved her family and friends, honey buns, Sonic strawberry milkshakes, Conway Twitty, and playing Rook. Survivors include: Daughters Rhonda Keenum (Mark) of Starkville, Regina Williams (Ken) of Midland, Texas, and Carla Newman of Booneville; grandchildren Hillary Combest, Katie Keenum, Rett Keenum, Mary Phillips Keenum, Torie Keenum; great-grandson Jackson Combest; sister Julia Pardue Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn is beloved "grand-dog" Rufus. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents B.E. and Eudell Phillips, and sister Doris Armstrong. The family wishes to sincerely thank the compassionate caregivers, including Dr. Laurence Dennis, the Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville staff, and the Landmark Nursing Home staff. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the JoRene Phillips Newman Memorial Fund in the Mississippi State University Promise Program benefitting college students facing economic challenges by contacting the MSU Foundation, Inc. at www.msufoundation.com and entering Newman Memorial in the designation box or by mail to P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Gifts may also be made to the Carter's Chapel Cemetery Fund, 10 County Road 2010, Booneville, MS 38829. McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.co
