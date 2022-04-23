Larry J. Newman Baldwyn-Larry J. Newman age 81 died Friday April 22, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. He was retired from Cooper Tire in Tupelo and was a past employee of the Baldwyn Police Dept. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren mowing and working in his yard and he was a member of the Guntown First Baptist Church. Services will be Monday at 3 pm at the Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Gloria Morgan Newman of Baldwyn, 2 daughters, Jennifer Horton & David Bates of Booneville and Tatia Williams & Eddy of Baldwyn, 2 sons, Brian Newman & Jhada of Baldwyn and Jeremy Newman of Baldwyn, 2 sisters, Gail Bolen & Johnny of Unity and Teresa Long & David of Unity, 5 grandchildren, Mallory Thomas & Justin, Sarah Gilmore & Zack, Will Horton, Carrie Anne Horton and Brian Kase Newman & Sarah, 4 Great Grandchildren, Brayden, Addisyn, Skylar and Benz, also a host of nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents J. C. and Nell Raper Newman and a brother Charles Newman. Pallbearers will be Will Horton, Zack Gilmore, Justin Thomas, Brian Kase Newman, David Long, Johnny Bolen, David Bates, Eddy Williams, Allen King and Troy Agnew. Visitation will be Monday from 1 pm until service time at the Church In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Global Outreach Ministry. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
