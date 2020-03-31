PARIS -- Ralph Newman, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Yalobusha County Health Care in Water Valley . Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Banner Cemetery. Visitation will be on 1:00-2:00 Wednesday at Banner Cemetery.

