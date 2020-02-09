IUKA -- Flora Newsom, 80, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, February 08, 2020 Oak Grove Cemetery at Iuka MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.