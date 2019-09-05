NEW ALBANY, MS -- Jewdean Newton, 96, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday September 8, 2019 3:00 at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Avenue the body will be placed in church at 2:00 . Burial will follow at Union Grove M.B. Church Cemetery Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

