Jessie Joshlin Robbins Neyhard, 80, resident of Ripley and beloved wife of Ernest Lee Neyhard, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday, May 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date. Mrs. Neyhard wa born March 15, 1941 in Ripley, the daughter of the late R.L. and Johnnie Hopper Joshlin. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed with Blue Bell Industries in Tippah County for over 20 years. A Christian, Mrs. Neyhard was a dedicated homemaker who loved to share every opportunity spoiling her children and grandchildren. Hobbies included reading, shopping and trips to the beauty parlor. A mother's love is limitless and her love knew no bounds. Her life was a life well lived that will live on in others. In addition to her husband, memories will continued to be shared by a daughter, Wanda Byrd (Keith) of Corinth, two sons, Eddie Robbins and Mike Robbins (Tracy), both of Ripley, two sisters, Elizabeth Duncan (Jerry) of Oxford, AL and Nettie Sills (Billy) of Blue Mountain, one brother, Thomas Joshlin (Hope) of Blue Mountain, seven grandchildren, Renee Robbins, Ashley Parker (George), Justin Pribble (Amanda), Morgan Kolwskie, Brandon, Matthew and Cody Robbins, nine great grandchildren and her devoted caregivers, Martha Owen and Carolyn Meeks. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Joshlin and a brother, Robert Joshlin. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
