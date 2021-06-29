UT Van Nguyen, at age 71, departed this life on June 28, 2021 after a brief illness. Born May 17, 1950 in Vietnam, he and his family relocated from Vietnam to Lee County, Mississippi on June 5, 1992. He had a full working career as an assembly lineman for Stanley Tools in Tupelo. UT's family owns Nail City, a poplar nail salon in Tupelo where they have become endeared to many folks in our area. UT was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo. A happy man, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, playing soccer with his grandson, BBQ's with libations and living each day as if it were his last. His family was most important to him. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 PM and 8PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Tupelo, MS. 38801). A prayer service will be recited by Father Joseph Le at 7 PM. Everyone is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. UT is survived by his wife, Thu Dinh of Tupelo; sons, Leo (Long) Nguyen and wife, Katie, and Nam Nguyen and wife, Truc; two daughters, Mongly EM and husband Hung (Henry) of Tupelo, and Ngocly Nguyen, all of Tupelo; 4 sisters, Bong Nguyen of Jackson, Thuy Nguyen of Shannon, Thu Nguyen of Tupelo, and Be Nguyen of Vietnam; his grandchildren, Leroy, Anhthu, Mi, Kuxi, Tram and 1 great grandson, Ku Bin. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming on Thursday at 7 PM, where it will be archived.
