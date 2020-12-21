Erin Annette Ballard Nichols, 86, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Booneville Hospital after a lengthy illness. Annette was born April 26, 1934 in Tupelo to Grover Cleveland Ballard and Erin Jane Austin Ballard. After her high school graduation and attending college, Annette worked for Deposit Guaranty Bank for over 30 years. She was a dedicated member of Mooreville United Methodist Church where she served as the pianist until her health prevented her attendance. Even then, she was known as a committed Christian lady who loved the Lord and her family. Annette leaves behind three children, Perry Nichols of Battle Creek Michigan, Dennis Nichols (Tracy) and Karen N. Knight, all of Mooreville; grandson, Austin J. Knight of Tupelo; great-granddaughter, Addie Knight; and a brother, Joe Ballard (Carol) of Collierville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace Tremon Nichols; two brothers, G.C. Ballard Jr. and William "Billy" Ballard; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Knight A private service will be held for the family with Rev. Dr. Eric Stanford officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.