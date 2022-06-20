Barbara Jenkins Nichols, 80, formerly of Golden, MS, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her son's residence in Ripley, MS. She was born in Vernon, AL and was a homemaker. Services will be Wednesday, June 22, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Merlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband - Wesley Nichols and two sons - Paul Jenkins and Brian Jenkins (Shelley). She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Dollie Mae Bradford, her husband of forty-four years, Bobby Jenkins, a son, Tony Jenkins and a daughter-in-law, Tania Jenkins. Pallbearers will be Anthony Jenkins, Mike Duncan, Terry Middendorf, Ashton Middendorf, Brayden Middendorf and Micah Middendorf. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Walkley, Ian Middendorf, Jaxson Jenkins, Greyson Jenkins and Johnny Walkley. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 4-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
