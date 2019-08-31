Carol A. Nichols, 79, passed away at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was an employee of Luck Star Ind. for over 20 years and she retired as a CNA for Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jason Webb officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Duke (Melvin) of Tupelo and Marlene Underwood (Bruce) of Baldwyn; brother, David Hatton of Toronto, Canada and (5) grandchildren, John Duke, Nic Duke, Matt Duke, Erica Underwood and Andrea Underwood. She was preceded in death by; her mother and step-father, Esther Hackett Findley and Herb Findley; her father, Thomas Hatton; her husband, Harold Nichols and her brother, Jimmy Hatton. Pallbearers will be John Duke, Matt Duke, Mitch Ashmore, Nathan Ashmore, Bobby Nichols and Jimmy Nichols. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.