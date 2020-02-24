Houston-- Conway Nichols, 86, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1933 in Chickasaw County to the late Burford E. Nichols and Beatrice McQuary Nichols. He was a Army Veteran, a Mason, and a Gideon. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Visitation will begin Wednesday from 11 until service time. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his three sons; son, Johnny Nichols of Gulf Port and his children, Shiann Nichols, Charlie Nichols and Dennis Spencer; son, Doug Nichols (Tess) of Houston and their children Tori Moss (Jacob) and Jordon Nichols; son, Ricko Nichols (Sheila) of Houston and their children, Lance Nichols (Hannah), Laura Beth Nichols and Paisley Nichols; Connie's children, Christy Howell, Erika Gatlin, and Kelly Taylor and Robert Taylor (Katirena) ; seven great grandchildren, Hanna Hill, Kaytlin Hill, Noah Gatlin, Bralyn Taylor, Aliyah Taylor , Addalee Taylor and Ava Moss; two great great grandchildren, Blake Leigh Hill Dekker and Karter Voyles; two sisters, Nyra Nichols and Dale Burrage both of Memphis; two brothers, Kenneth Nichols (Rose) and Nick Nichols (Beth) both of Houston; one sister-in-law, Penny Nichols of Houston; special friends, Ricky Rowe. Gene and Sue King. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Frances Ann Pearson Nichols; his parents; a daughter, Connie Taylor and a brother, Larry Nichols. Donations may be made to the Gideons. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Updated: February 24, 2020 @ 6:29 pm
