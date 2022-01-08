Frank Elbert Nichols, Jr. practiced vascular surgery with precision, professionalism and unquestioned skill for over 45 years, spending much of that time in Tupelo at North Miss. Medical Center. Dr. Nichols was born on his family's ranch in Wyoming on April 7, 1942. Always a cowboy at heart, Doc completed his undergraduate degree in pre med from the University of Wyoming. He furthered his medical education at the University of Chicago and completed fellowships at NASA and Johns Hopkins University Medical Center in Baltimore. He did a 7 year residency at the University of Rochester, New York where he excelled in Cardio-Vascular Surgery. The Chairman of the Cardiology Department said that Dr. Nichol's tenure at the University of Rochester was marked by the lowest mortality rate in the hospital's history at that time. He met and married his wife Caren and they both were residents at the University of Rochester , shared professors , jointly published and shared practice together for 40 years at NMMC. Doc had a "teacher of teachers" ethos, was completely devoted to the wellbeing of his patients and always exhibited a heart of love. A fabulous storyteller, Frank had a straightforward, dry wit, practiced humility and had impeccable character. An animal lover especially dogs, Doc was a giant in the field Vascular Surgery and his legacy will be that of a practical man whose life gave life to so many others. A private family only service will be held due to precautions of Covid. The service may be viewed at 4 PM Wednesday, January 12 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter for viewing. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Dr. Nichols is survived by his wife of 52 years, Caren Nichols of Tupelo; daughter, Penny Mayer (Dr. Jonathan Mayer) of California and grandchildren, Gabriel Mayer (Molli) and Meryn Mayer all of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Matthew in l989. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
