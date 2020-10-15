SEVIERVILLE, TN -- Dwight Nichols, 75, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his residence in Sevierville, TN. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 17, 3 p.m. at Single Springs Cemetery, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 2-3 p.m. at Single Springs Cemetery. Burial will follow at Single Springs Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home of Red Bay, Alabama is in charge of arrangements. 

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.